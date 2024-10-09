South Warwickshire's tourism body unveils top things to do this autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the weather turning colder and the nights drawing in, south Warwickshire’s tourism body – Shakespeare’s England – has unearthed some of the newest and quirkiest attractions and initiatives over October half term, Halloween and Christmas.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ghost walks, pooch passports and Christmas tours of the Cotswolds have been named among the top things for families and couples to explore across south Warwickshire and the wider region this Autumn.

With the weather turning colder and the nights drawing in, south Warwickshire’s tourism board – Shakespeare’s England – has unearthed some of the newest and quirkiest attractions and initiatives over October half term, Halloween and Christmas.

Embark on The Weird Walk of Warwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Weird Walk of Warwick

A ghost walk combined with a history tour, this 90-minute journey for those aged 10 or over explores the darker side of Warwick’s history, and has been earning rave reviews on Tripadvisor for its entertaining and informative nature since launching a year ago.

The walk’s guide, known as “the strange man” Warrane Worthington, has received plaudits for incredible stories - from the hellhound that stalks the streets around Warwick Castle to the ghost that haunts the Lord Leycester Hospital; and as the night grows darker, visitors will head to the old courts of Warwickshire, where the very worst criminals in the county were brought to trial, and to their death.

A specially-themed “Halloween Walk of Warwick” is running throughout October most days at 7.30pm, with tickets costing £11.55 per person which can be booked via this link.

Bag your dog a Pooch Passport at Charlecote Park

The Great British Model Railway Show

Autumnal walks at National Trust’s Charlecote Park now have extra meaning for dogs thanks to a new initiative that will see our four-legged friends and their owners collecting stamps to earn themselves tasty treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Trust is launching a new Pooch Passport scheme from 1 September to 28 February 2025, where dog owners can collect stamps each time they visit with their pooch to earn treats.

Six stamps will earn dogs a pack of Forthglade’s grain-free natural soft bite treats, while with 12 stamps, owners can collect an exclusive National Trust dog snood. For more information about the schemeclick here

Jump aboard the Great British Model Railway Show

Shakespeare Distillery

The British Motor Museum – usually known for its collection of more than 400 historic cars – is hosting one of the largest model railway shows in the Midlands on 26 and 27 October between 9.30am and 4pm.

As well as exploring over 40 model railways that you can store in a cupboard through to titanic miniature masterpieces, specialist traders will be on hand selling scenic materials and accessories needed to start and complete those train sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will also be able to explore the British Motor Museum itself, which is included in the admission fee, which is £16 per adult, £9 per child (under-5s free), or £43 for a family if pre-booked online at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk

Start Christmas in November with new festive guided tours of the Cotswolds

Take a break from driving by joining the Christmas in the Cotswolds tour - combining picturesque Cotswold villages with Christmas markets, festivals or shopping events. The tours are hosted by award-winning, family-run guided tour company, Go Cotswolds, and run on selected dates between 23rd November and 15th December from Stratford-upon-Avon and Moreton-in-Marsh, with prices from £70 per adult, and £60 per child.

There is also a separate tour to Bath’s famous Christmas market, stopping at the pretty village of Castle Combe, which is in The Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Tours run daily from Stratford-upon-Avon and Moreton-in-Marsh between 28th November to 15th December, with prices from £80 per adult and £70 per child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walk in the Footsteps of the women who made Shakespeare at Shakespeare’s Birthplace, Shakespeare’s New Place and Anne Hathaway’s Cottage

New for this year is the Shakespeare Family Trail where visitors can explore the grounds of each property, learning new stories about the women who once lived there.

Inspired by the famous ‘Seven Ages’ speech from Shakespeare’s As You Like It, the trail focuses on the different stages of life from a female perspective. From Mary Arden to Judith Shakespeare, the trail explores the lived experience of women during the Tudor period, in particular those who had an impact on Shakespeare and were crucial members of the community in anengaging and interactive way.

Visitors can collect a free, self-led trail booklet upon arrival at each home. The booklet contains historical facts and interactive activities such as a wordsearch and checklists for children to complete as they walk around the locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s Autumn events start on 26th October and run until 3rd November. For more information about the events and details on how to book, please visit here.

Shakespeare Distillery gearing up for tenth anniversary

Next year, this artisan, Tudor-inspired spirit producer in Stratford-upon-Avon will celebrate its tenth anniversary.

Treat a friend or your other half to a rum making experience at the home of William Shakespeare’s daughter, enjoy a cocktail masterclass, or embark on a tour of their working distillery. Tickets for the gin or rum school experiences are £125 for two, while the distillery tour is £19.50 per adult. For more details click here.

Bring your Halloween to life at Magic Alley

Stratford-upon-Avon’s premier magic venue is hosting a series of new Halloween-themed experiences for all the family throughout October. Whispers of Witchcraft – which runs on 19 and 20 October and 26 October to 3 November for those aged six-plus – challenges visitors to go on an up to 90-minute journey through chilling scenes and haunted locations to uncover witches’ hidden secrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inquisition – which runs from 1 to 18 and 21 to 25 October for over-eights – sees guests diving into history to put their investigative skills to the test to find out if witches and heretics are innocent or guilty.

And for those who love scare fests, Inquisition After Dark is running on 19th 26 and 31 October for those aged 18-plus, where visitors will navigate winding corridors concealing sinister characters and heart-pounding trials.

Tickets are £8.67 per person for Whispers of Witchcraft and Inquisition (incl booking fee), and £16.26 for Inquisition After Dark including a cocktail – visit www.magicalleystratford.com for more details.

Join the Monster Hunting Academy at Kenilworth Castle

See the castle through a different light by taking on tests of bravery – appropriate for all ages – to learn the basics of monster hunting in the grounds between 25 October and 1 November, 10am to 4pm. The castle is also open after dark to adults with tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors from history on 25, 26, 30 and 31 October. To view the latest pricing and book tickets visit www.english-heritage.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy a hearty Sunday roast with family or friends in luxurious surroundings at Mallory Court Hotel

Sunday roasts are back on the menu for the first time in five years at Mallory Court Hotel.

The hotel’s 3AA Rosette award-winning restaurant, The Dining Room, provides an offering of cote de boeuf – a tasty, premium cut of roast beef – combined with roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and different vegetable combinations depending on the season.

Diners are advised to pre-book their Sunday roast - which is available every Sunday - by visiting www.mallory.co.uk/sunday-lunch

Check in to the brand new Warwick Castle Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Includes more than 60-medieval-themed bedrooms and has a lobby that explores over 1,100 years of the castle’s history – and an overnight stay can include a day pass to the castle itself to explore towers, conquer the mazes and admire the great hall.

Families visiting the castle between 26 October and 3 November can also check out the Haunted Castle – a Halloween offering for families to explore mysterious mazes and haunted hollows, as well as an all-dancing live show from the Witches of Warwick. To view latest pricing and to book, click here.

Embark on a Halloween parade in the medieval heart of Coventry this October

Immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit by creating your very own scary lantern, and join beasts, ghouls, and goblins as St Mary’s Guildhall brings the Wild Hunt to life in the heart of Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Halloween night approaches, guests will gather at the historic venue before embarking on a thrilling parade through Coventry city centre, showcasing eerie creations and spreading spooky cheer.

To cap off the evening, enjoy a short, spine-chilling shadow show that promises to delight and frighten in equal measure. Weekly crafting sessions will be held to design your unique lantern, with slots in the morning and afternoon. These activities can be tricky for little hands, so a parent or guardian is required, making it a fantastic team activity for families and friends.

Tickets can be booked here.

For a full list of the best things to do, eat or drink and accommodation in the region, visit www.shakespeares-england.co.uk