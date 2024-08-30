Sparkling telling of extraordinary life blew away the chill

By Josh Layton
Contributor
Published 30th Aug 2024, 09:09 BST
Mikron Theatre battled through the elements to win over the crowd at St Mary’s Allotments in Leamington Spa

Review: Jennie Lee by Mikron Theatre @ St Mary’s Allotments, Leamington Spa. Bright, warm and sparky — Mikron’s 13th visit to St Mary’s was everything that the August weather wasn’t.

The crowd of 150 weren’t at all deterred by the chilly, windy day and were absorbed in what was simply an outstanding production.

The team of four covered all bases in telling the story of Jennie Lee – from Cowdenbeath to the House of Commons – with multiple changes of characters and costumes plus, importantly, projecting so well that their words weren’t lost on the westerly wind.

Eddie Ahrens Georgina Liley Lauren Robinson Mark Emmons Copyright Robling PhotographyEddie Ahrens Georgina Liley Lauren Robinson Mark Emmons Copyright Robling Photography
As a bonus their vocal and instrumental work was particularly strong.

Equally notable was the script, peppered with wit, humour and passion and certainly one of the best ever over the 13 visits.

As a biography the pace could have slowed but the performances and writing made it sparkle, entertain and inform.

This was the first public event for St Mary’s Allotment Cooperative Society (Ltd) and with the addition of great refreshments served by a great team, was the perfect initiation.

*Mikron is touring nationally by canal, river and road until October 19.

