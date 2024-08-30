Sparkling telling of extraordinary life blew away the chill
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Review: Jennie Lee by Mikron Theatre @ St Mary’s Allotments, Leamington Spa. Bright, warm and sparky — Mikron’s 13th visit to St Mary’s was everything that the August weather wasn’t.
The crowd of 150 weren’t at all deterred by the chilly, windy day and were absorbed in what was simply an outstanding production.
The team of four covered all bases in telling the story of Jennie Lee – from Cowdenbeath to the House of Commons – with multiple changes of characters and costumes plus, importantly, projecting so well that their words weren’t lost on the westerly wind.
As a bonus their vocal and instrumental work was particularly strong.
Equally notable was the script, peppered with wit, humour and passion and certainly one of the best ever over the 13 visits.
As a biography the pace could have slowed but the performances and writing made it sparkle, entertain and inform.
This was the first public event for St Mary’s Allotment Cooperative Society (Ltd) and with the addition of great refreshments served by a great team, was the perfect initiation.
*Mikron is touring nationally by canal, river and road until October 19.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.