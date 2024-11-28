Spectacular Christmas parties, a seasonal silent disco and a special Princess Afternoon Tea all under 1 hour away

The most magical time of year is fast-approaching, and this season The Cheltenham Trust has curated a sleigh-load of special festive events for everyone to enjoy.

From spectacular Christmas parties to a festive silent disco in a stunning venue, to a very special afternoon tea with two well-known ice princesses - if you're looking for a special way to celebrate this festive season, head to beautiful Regency Cheltenham only 1 hour away.

For those looking for a special way to celebrate with friends, family or colleagues this festive season, look no further than the Jingle Bell Banquets at Pittville Pump Room. Enjoy drinks, sophisticated dining and lively entertainment, set against the backdrop of Pittville Pump Room’s ornate main hall and elegant covered outdoor colonnade, beautifully adorned with festive decorations, cosy blankets and soft lighting.

Jingle Bells Banquets will take place on Friday 29th November, Thursday 19th December and Friday 20th December. Tickets cost £58 per person (adults only) and include a welcome drink on arrival and a festive three course set menu dinner, followed by a live DJ and disco plus a fun, festive-themed photo booth! For further info or to book a table or a private hire of the venue, see: https://cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/event/jingle-bell-banquets/

Spectacular festive events at Cheltenham Town Hall

On Friday 29th November, The Cheltenham Trust will host a special Christmas Silent Disco at the magnificent Cheltenham Town Hall. Hit the dancefloor and show off your moves with three different music channels to choose from on your own party headphones, carefully curated by a live DJ.

VIP tickets are available and include early access via a dedicated entrance, complimentary cloakroom use, a welcome drink on arrival, a goodie bag and glow wand to get the party started!

Tickets cost £15 (adults only) and can be booked at: https://cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/event/christmas-silent-disco-2/

On Thursday 12th and 19th December, The Cheltenham Trust is hosting a festive Christmas lunch, accompanied by seasonal live music from the talented pianist, Francis Sanville, in the splendid surroundings of the Grade I Listed Pittville Pump Room.

Mistletoe lunches at Cheltenham's Pittville Pump Room

Get into the spirit as festive swing and jazz classics, as well as one or two popular Christmas tunes and carols, are expertly played on a Steinway piano, while diners enjoy a delicious Christmas roast lunch and decadent dessert, followed by tea and coffee.

Tickets cost £36 and include a two-course set lunch menu, tea and coffee and live piano music, and can be booked as groups, individuals, or private hire of the venue at: https://cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/event/mistletoe-lunches/

The Cheltenham Trust is hosting the perfect opportunity to create special Christmas memories with a magical Princess Afternoon Tea at Pittville Pump Room on Sunday 22nd December.

Younger visitors and their grown-ups are encouraged to put on their favourite princess outfit, superhero gear or festive finery and enjoy a delightful traditional afternoon tea of festive sandwiches and sweet treats, followed by the chance to meet the princesses and join in with songs, stories, party games and a special sprinkle of Christmas magic in the beautifully decorated main hall at Pittville Pump Room.

Princess afternoon tea at Cheltenham's Pittville Pump Room

Tickets are selling fast and cost £29.50 for adults and £19.50 for children and include afternoon tea and live entertainment from the princesses, and can be booked at: https://cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/event/princess-afternoon-tea/

To see the full programme of festive events and shows hosted by The Cheltenham Trust, including live comedy from some of the UK’s best comedians, crafty parties at The Wilson Art Gallery & Museum, the Music of Harry Potter performed by a full live orchestra, The Snowman with live orchestra and much more, visit: https://cheltenhamtrust.org.uk/christmas/