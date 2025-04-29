Spirit of the 1940s – Kenilworth care home invites community to honour VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kenilworth care home is opening its doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two.

On Thursday 8th May, from 2.00pm, Care UK’s Kenilworth Grange, on Spring Lane, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its very own 1940s-themed street party.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

At Kenilworth Grange, the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon entertainment and dancing. There will also be a traditional barbecue prepared by the home’s Head Chef, giving everyone the opportunity to embrace the spirit of the 1940s.

Care UK residents gear up for their VE-Day celebrations

Sheridan Farish, Home Manager at Kenilworth Grange, said: “We’re passionate about building and maintaining relationships within our community here at Kenilworth Grange, so we’re pleased to be opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day for a special day of sharing memories and a fabulous garden party.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, especially those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity. In the run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and it’s been inspiring to hear everyone’s experiences and memories from wartime Britain.

"We're looking forward to welcoming our friends and neighbours into Kenilworth Grange for a day to remember."

For more information on Kenilworth Grange and to book a place at the event, please call Home Manager Sheridan Farish on 0333 4343 046, or email [email protected]

Kenilworth Grange provides full-time residential and nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own landscaped garden, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.