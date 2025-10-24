Spooktacular fun awaits at Draycote Water as Halloween trail set to open

Published 24th Oct 2025
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 13:12 BST
This October half-term, families are invited to trick or treat themselves to a frightfully fun adventure at the Halloween Trail at Draycote Water. Join Fred Frankenstein on a spooky quest filled with riddles, clues, and prizes, perfect for little monsters and grown-up ghouls.

Open from 10am to 3pm, from Saturday 25 October to Sunday 2 November, can collect their activity sheet for £3.50 from the café in the Visitor Hub and begin their Halloween journey.

Fred Frankenstein has scattered riddles along the trail route, and it’s up to visitors to solve them, with clues will be hidden along the way to help you out. Once the final riddle has been cracked, return to the Visitor Hub to claim a prize. No pre-booking is required—just turn up and join the fun. x8g3qyt

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their favourite Halloween costumes to make the most of this unmissable seasonal event.

Severn Trent's Halloween Trails
Donna Marshall, Senior Visitor Engagement Officer at Severn Trent, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families across the October half-term, and the Halloween trail is just one of the many activities on offer for visitors who make the trip to Draycote.

“We have the country park for families to explore. The Waterside restaurant at the visitor centre will also be open for people to grab a bite to eat before heading back out to explore our wonderful site.”

