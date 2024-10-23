Spooky season is here as Draycote Water opens Halloween trail for half-term
Spooky the Ghost needs a helping hand and has left a trail of clues hidden around Draycote Water to help find his friends. Follow the route, collect his clues and find the answers, complete the trail and head back to the Visitor Hub to claim your prize.
Spooky’s Halloween trail opens on Saturday 26th October and will run throughout the whole of the October half-term, trail sheets are only £3 per sheet and families can pick them up at the café in the Visitor Hub, with no pre-booking required.
Donna Marshall, Senior Visitor Engagement Officer at Severn Trent said: “Our Halloween trails make for a great day of fun and adventure for all the family.
“Spooky needs all the help he can get to find his friends, so we’d encourage as many visitors as possible to come to Draycote Water and see if you can help work out where Spook’s friends are.”
Draycote Water hosts a number of different events all year round, from their running festivals through to artisan markets and other seasonal activities for all the family.
For more information about Severn Trent’s visitor sites, visit our website.