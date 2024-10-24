Star Pins Coventry announces bookings are live with free treats & games and a chance to win a year’s free bowling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Star Pins Coventry, the first of its kind bowling and game venue, will be opening in West Orchards Shopping Centre on Friday 6th December.

Bookings are now live for families to secure their striking day out and be in with the chance of winning a year’s worth of free bowling if they make a booking before the 1st of December

To celebrate half term and bookings going live, Star Pins are hosting a two-day pop-up activation in West Orchards Shopping Centre on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th October.

Families can visit the team any time between 10.30am - 4pm, to help themselves to free sweets and enjoy free-play on their interactive basketball machine. On top of this, anyone who visits the activation to play on the interactive basketball machine will receive an exclusive voucher to enjoy once the site is open, including discounted games and food. Star Pins will also be unveiling their brand mascot for the first time for kids to take photos with and offer their name suggestions.

Star Pins Coventry will host a variety of family-friendly games, including ten-pin bowling, mini golf, darts, shuffleboard, ice-free curling, American pool, shooting pod, ping pong and a huge arcade.

The Star Pins team members will be ready to serve a delicious range of food and drinks to guests, whether they’d like to have a quick snack or to dig into a feast. The menu will include tasty pizza, delicious chicken, nachos, fries, hot dogs and more, while the bar will be fully stocked with a selection of soft and alcoholic drinks, including slushies, fizzy pop and juice for the kids, and draught beers and cider, cocktails, wine and more for the adults.

While Star Pins is the first of its kind, its sister brand, King Pins, has two venues in Manchester and another opening in Bristol in January 2025.

James Travis, Brand Manager at Star Pins said “We are looking forward to meeting the people of Coventry this half term before welcoming them through the Star Pins doors in December. Opening in time for Christmas means families can make festive memories with us or give the gift of a Star Pins visit to each other to come visit us in the New Year.

To make a booking and be in with the chance of winning a year’s free bowling, go to https://starpins.co.uk/ and to keep up with day-to-day updates follow starpinsbowling on Instagram.

The pop up will take place on Level One Link Mall near the Coventry City Football Club store.