Star Pins to launch brand’s first venue In Coventry

The group behind the Roxy Lanes, Roxy Ball Room and King Pins brands will launch their first Star Pins venue, in Coventry from December 2024

Professionals at Play, previously known as Roxy Leisure Holdings, is launching the first site for their new brand, Star Pins, in West Orchards Shopping Centre, Coventry in December 2024.

The 32,000 sq ft site will host a variety of family-friendly games, including ten-pin Bowling, mini golf, darts, shuffleboard, ice-free curling, American pool, shooting pod, ping pong and a huge arcade, alongside a delicious range of food and drink, as well as a desserts emporium.

Star Pins Coventry is the sister brand to King Pins, which recently launched two venues in Manchester, with another venue in the pipeline to launch in Bristol.

Roxy Leisure Holdings, now known as Professionals at Play, was founded by Matthew Jones and Ben Jones, with the opening of their first Roxy Ball Room site on Leeds’ Boar Lane in 2013. Professionals at Play, a leading brand for competitive socialising operators, including Roxy Leisure and Pins Leisure, now has twenty-one venues under its umbrella, with several more openings scheduled.

James Travis, Brand Manager at King Pins said, “As the UK City of Culture in 2021, Coventry is rife with creativity and opportunities, so we couldn’t think of a better city to launch our new brand, Star Pins. The venue will mark our first venture in the city and we’re looking forward to welcoming the people of Coventry through our doors and providing them with accessible, premium game experiences, from our gold standard ten-pin bowling to mini golf and ice-free curling”

Star Pins Coventry will open in December 2024.