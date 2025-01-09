Start the New Year with Wellness: New Yoga classes in Worcestershire

Dani and Claire from Worcestershire Wellness.

After a busy Christmas period, it’s important to make some much-needed time for yourself. Embrace the New Year by giving yourself something back, an opportunity to relax, release stress, and make new friends.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worcestershire Wellness runs inclusive and welcoming yoga classes for everyone from complete beginners to experienced yogis.

Based in Worcester with classes running in Worcester, Bromsgrove, and Inkberrow, yoga classes are held throughout the week in addition to well-being workshops, special events, and even weekend retreats!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dani, from Worcestershire Wellness, explains, ‘Our purpose is to provide friendly, inclusive and nurturing yoga classes, retreats and workshops. I’m so excited to welcome Claire to our yoga teaching team. This gives even more women the opportunity to experience the unique environment of our yoga classes. By joining us, Claire has enabled us to run two new classes on Thursday evenings in Inkberrow!

Inclusive yoga classes at Worcestershire Wellness

The first evening class on Thursdays will be a Yoga for Pregnancy class, suitable from 12 weeks of pregnancy right up to the arrival of your little one. Our Yoga for Pregnancy classes focus on keeping you strong and supple. We want you to feel prepared, empowered, and ready for labour, birth, and beyond!

The second class of the evening is our Luna Yoga. This beautiful yoga class is a way of honouring and being kind to yourself, enabling you to take the time you need to relax and gain some release! Both classes start on Thursday 23rd January. We look forward to welcoming new faces!

Interested? Visit our website at www.worcestershirewellness.com for more information.