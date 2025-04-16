Step back in time this Easter at the Great Central Railway's Road, Rail, Steam Event!

By Serena Mistry
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
Join the Great Central Railway from 19–21 April for a spectacular celebration of Britain’s steam-powered past at the Road Rail Steam Weekend. With live demonstrations, vintage road engines, fairground rides, and steam-hauled trains, it’s a brilliant day out for families, steam lovers, and anyone with a taste for nostalgia.

There’s so much to see and do, but here’s a sneak of what’s in store –

Train Rides – Enjoy steam and diesel-hauled journeys aboard our heritage trains.

Live Demos – See historic machinery in action, including threshing and road rolling.

Road Engines – Full-size and miniature traction engines on display and in steam.

Best in Show Award – Admire stunning vehicles and find out who takes the title.

Road Run – Catch the steam engines rolling through Quorn village at 4pm on Saturday & Sunday.

Fairground Rides – Classic attractions like a Ferris Wheel and swing boats at Quorn.

Miniature Railway – Ride the 9½” Dormans Atlantic Railway in the Quorn yard.

Brake Van Rides – Enjoy Brake Van Rides behind the Colin McAndrew locomotive (£3 adult / £2 child).

Live Music – Saturday night entertainment from 8–10pm, included with your ticket.

Food & Drink – Hot meals, snacks, real ales, ciders and more across the site and in the Tin Shed.

To find out more or to buy tickets visit gcrailway.co.uk

