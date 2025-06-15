Stoneleigh Ladies Choir charity concert

User (UGC) Submitted

All the weeks of hard work are coming to fruition for the Stoneleigh Ladies Choir with a charity concert on 12 July at Stoneleigh Village Hall.

This year the choir has chosen to support The Music Man Project Charity due to the sudden and tragic loss of their Musical Director, Seb Farrall who was an advocate for this project.

The Music Man Project is a multi-award-winning charity for people with learning difficulties and raises awareness of disadvantaged people in the arts. It provides accessible music tuition and students have gone on to perform in very prestigious places such as the West End, The Royal Albert Hall and for the Royal Family. There are currently sixteen regional projects across the UK and the project is now being introduced overseas.

The concert starting at 7pm on 12 July promises a great evening of muic from the 60's and 70's. Many of the songs will bring back happy memories for some but will be well known to others as the songs have endured the years. Delicious dessert will be served during the interval and all for just £10. Tickets are available from [email protected]