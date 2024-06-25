Stratford hotel's open day is celebrating local businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of Warwickshire’s leading food and drink businesses are serving up a summer spread for locals and visitors to enjoy in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

The Arden Hotel, on Chapel Lane, is hosting an open day on Saturday, July 6 between 12pm and 4pm where local businesses will be sharing tasting samples in the hotel’s award-winning restaurant.

Carbon-neutral spirit producer Shakespeare Distillery, craft coffee roastery Monsoon Estates, and family-run wine producer Welcombe Hill Wines are providing free beverage samples.

Barry the Butcher, hand-crafted chocolate producer Henley Chocolates, and producer of speciality foods such as artisan cheese Harvey & Brockless, are supplying free nibbles.

The Arden Hotel

Visitors can also enjoy live music from Louise Hatton on the hotel’s outdoor Terrace, where a selection of drinks will be available to purchase.

Admission to the event is free, and alternative food and drink from the hotel’s award-winning 2AA Rosette restaurant, No 44 Brasserie, will also be available to purchase.

Sai Nathan, General Manager at The Arden Hotel, said: “Our annual open day is a great show of community spirit where the general public can not only find out more about our hotel’s facilities and history – which Wiliam Shakespeare himself used to frequent – it also provides the chance to sample some of the region’s best food and drink from local suppliers.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming locals and those from further afield for a relaxed afternoon in our outdoor terrace.

“We have a great location close to the River Avon and Bancroft Gardens, so it should be a lovely afternoon and we would love people to pop in and see what The Arden and our fantastic food and drink colleagues have to offer.

“Our area has a whole host of local producers who, like us, are very passionate about the products and service they provide. This is the perfect opportunity for people to taste that passion.”

The luxury four-star Arden Hotel, which is part of The Eden Hotel Collection, is perfectly located in the heart of the historic town centre, on The Waterside, featuring 45 individually-styled bedrooms.