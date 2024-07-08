Stratford residents to battle it out in charity sports tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leisure centre in Stratford-upon-Avon is hosting a community games event later this month to raise money for Dementia UK.

Taking place on Saturday, 27 July, the Stratford District Community Games will invite residents to compete in a series of exciting challenges, all designed to test teamwork, athleticism, and fun-loving spirit.

It will be the first event of its kind in the area, bringing the community together to celebrate a summer of sport with some friendly competition, all while raising money for a good cause.

Teams must be made up of four individuals and no prior sporting experience is required. Family units or groups of adults are both welcomed, and there will be separate categories for Family Champions and Adult Team Champions to ensure a fair competition.

It costs £40 per team to take part – with 10% of all proceeds going to Dementia UK, a national charity supporting those living with dementia.

The event will take place between 1pm and 5pm at Stratford Leisure Centre, which is managed by the event organisers, Everyone Active, in partnership with Stratford-on-Avon District Council.

The tournament challenges have been inspired by the sporting and fitness activities found in the centre, such as Clip n’ Climb and the Atlantis Pool Inflatable.

What’s more, participants will be made to battle it out in a heart-pounding game of TAGactive, an indoor obstacle course similar to Ninja Warrior. Strength and endurance will also be tested in a series of gym challenges.

Amy Widman, contract activity and wellbeing manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting the first-ever Stratford District Community Games!

“With an exciting summer of sport ahead of us, we’re encouraging people to get in the spirit and join us for a day of fun, friendly competition. Whether you’re a family wanting to get more active, or a group of friends looking for a fun day-out, this is a fantastic opportunity to get stuck into some new sporting activities with the local community.

“The event is for an amazing cause too, as we’ll be raising vital funds for Dementia UK, so we hope to see as many teams as possible come forward to compete!”

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, Environmental and Neighbourhood Services Portfolio said: “The health and wellbeing of our residents is an important priority for the District Council and it’s great that we can offer this exciting event in partnership with our contractors Everyone Active.

"I hope that many people will take this opportunity and sign up to take part, whilst raising money for such a worthy charity.”