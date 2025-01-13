Stratford-upon-Avon company launches Golden Envelope event with discounts up to 50% off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Soho Fine Art, Stratford upon Avon, is thrilled to announce our Golden Envelope Event.

We are offering an exciting promotion for the month of January which entitles visitors to at least 10% off their purchase of an original painting or limited edition, with more prizes and bigger discounts to be won.

At checkout, take a golden envelope and inside will be your prize: free bottles of fizz and boxes of chocolates, 10% off, 15% off, 25% off, 50% off, or a free painting! If you can’t make it into the gallery but would like to make the most of our promotion, use the code SOHO10 to access 10% off online.

Soho Fine Art, Stratford upon Avon, has been a staple on our historic high street for the last 3 years, and prides itself in representing over one hundred outstanding contemporary artists.

30 High Street, CV37 6AU

If you are new to the art world or an avid collector, our team of dedicated and well-informed staff pride themselves in their ability to source the perfect artwork for our clients. Services we provide include private gallery viewings, ‘Meet the Artist’ events, home consultation services and more.

This opportunity is available until midnight on the 31st of January, and more details about the promotion, along with terms and conditions, can be provided by the gallery upon request.