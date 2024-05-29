Stratford-upon-Avon pub Cox’s Yard to partially reopen with summer pop-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following its temporary closure earlier this year due to flooding of the River Avon, Wells & Co pub Cox’s Yard has announced an exciting partial re-opening with a summer pop-up!

The Brewpoint pop-up will see Cox’s Yard making the most of the summer months and welcoming locals along and enjoy tasty food and top-quality beers, back at their favourite spot. The pop-up takes inspiration from Wells & Co’s state-of-the-art brewing facility and taproom in Bedford, offering an impressive selection of high-quality beers along with pizzas and burgers from the Brewpoint kitchen. The Brewpoint range of beers include fan favourites such as Supernova, Foghorn and Lodestar alongside many others, available for guests to sip on all summer long.

And with a summer full of sport, Cox’s Yard is the place to be, thanks to its new indoor and outdoor TV setup, making it the perfect spot to catch all the action from the Euros to the Olympics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exciting news continues as Josephine’s Café will be reopening 3rd June, offering its delightful refreshments, cakes, and snacks to guests once again. Meanwhile, the Tramway House is back open and available on Airbnb for the perfect UK staycation, offering guests a secluded riverside hideaway.

Cox's Yard, Stratford Upon-Avon

Leslie Walker, General Manager of Cox’s Yard, said “We have loved starting to welcome locals and tourists back to Cox’s Yard so far and give them a flavour of what’s to come from the full refurbishment. We’re looking forward to hosting the pop-up during the summer of sport, inviting guests to enjoy all the action with a refreshing Brewpoint beer. It’s been great to see some familiar faces back at Cox’s Yard, and we’re excited to meet many new ones too!”

The summer pop-up recently opened on Wednesday 22nd May and is a fun-filled experience, perfect for groups of friends and family to enjoy the sun and warmer temperatures. Whilst the Brewpoint pop-up isn’t the finished product, the Cox’s Yard team are excited to give locals a taste of what’s to come in the future, once refurbishment works are complete. For the moment, the establishment is unable to offer weddings and events until its back up and running in full.