Stratford-Upon-Avon residents set to experience the ultimate Springtime indulgence at The Encore

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Stratford-Upon-Avon pub has unveiled a new menu, helping locals celebrate spring in style and enjoy an exquisite dining experience.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From leisurely lunches with friends, to lavish dinners marking special milestones, The Encore, on Bridge Street, offers an inviting space for every occasion – whether it’s a celebratory champagne toast on Friday night, a relaxed afternoon barista-made coffee, or a well-earned mid-week treat as you soak up the sun in the pub’s beautiful beer garden.

Located in the heart of picturesque Stratford-Upon-Avon, The Encore is ideally located for a delicious drink while shopping with friends, a family lunch after a trip to Stratford Butterfly Farm, or a delicious dinner before a visit to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre thanks to the pub’s recently launched pre-theatre menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For guests looking to celebrate a special occasion, The Encore has three private dining spaces sitting between 20-30 guests – perfect for a birthday party, engagement celebration or baby shower.

The encore gardens

Helping to start the weekend in style, The Encore offers live music every Friday evening with a range of mostly local artists, providing a great setting for a cosy date night or a catch up with friends.

The vibrant new menu offers a range of crisp, nourishing salads, tantalising vegan delights and sumptuous sharing boards, alongside elevated pub classics such as freshly battered line-caught cod & chips and a tender 30 day-aged 10oz rib-eye steak. The new Signature Sunday Sharing Roast – a decadent sharing experience for two – showcases the finest cuts of meat and all the traditional, delicious trimmings for an indulgent Sunday treat.

A revamped drinks menu also features new additions to the charming pub’s already extensive champagne and wine list, as well as sweet and zesty cocktails perfect for summer evenings and a whole range of ‘mocktails’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyley Jones, General Manager at The Encore, said: “The Encore is a true hidden gem here in Stratford-Upon-Avon and it’s easy to see why! Nestled in the heart of the town, with weekly live music and a delicious pre-theatre menu, we’re ideally located whether you’re shopping, meeting friends or heading to see a show.

“On behalf of the whole team here at The Encore, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to both familiar faces and new guests and we look forward to making your next occasion, no matter how big or small, a truly premium experience!”

To explore the full menu and join The Encore’s mailing list to keep up to date with upcoming events and receive exclusive rewards, including a complimentary starter or dessert just for signing up, visit the website.