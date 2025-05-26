Stratford's Guild Chapel launch Norah's Ark

The Norah's Ark team by the Avon

There are lots of opportunities for everyone to get involved in a new community theatre production in Stratford-upon-Avon. Norah’s Ark will bring a modern twist to the story of Noah’s Flood, once a favourite medieval mystery play. In this version, Noah’s wife, Norah, will take centre stage, and while the play will convey a serious environmental message, there will be plenty of fun and spectacle too.

The play is inspired by the fifteenth century wall paintings in Stratford’s historic Guild Chapel where it will be staged in 2026. It features an original script by local playwrights and offers chances for people to act and stage manage, as well as make props, costumes and sound effects.

Play director Pamela Devine (pictured left) says, “Stratford’s beautiful medieval Guild Chapel is a unique performance space. With the help of everyone who wants to be involved, Norah’s Ark will reflect the Chapel’s very special qualities in new, creative and exciting ways.”

To start the ball rolling, the Norah’s Ark team will have a stall at the launch of this year’s Great Big Green Week on Saturday 7th June in New Place Gardens (the site of Shakespeare’s home), in Chapel Lane, Stratford.

Between 10am and 4pm on the 7th, people will be able to meet the team, learn more about the production and sign up for free, creative workshops. The workshops, which are suitable for adults and older children, range from puppet making to developing drama skills.

As well as these practical sessions, on Wednesday 11th June at 6.30pm in the Guild Chapel, Elizabeth Freestone, Director of the RSC’s 2023 production of The Tempest, will discuss what goes into creating a sustainable theatre production by reusing and recycling staging materials.

Further information about the Norah’s Ark events can be found on the Guild Chapel website: www.guildchapel.co.uk