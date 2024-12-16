Strictly winner Chris and Motionhouse premiere set for Warwick Arts Centre

A world premiere from Motionhouse, massive movie themes, comedians Chris McCausland, Mo Gilligan and Katherine Ryan, several Strictly stars and a major contemporary art exhibition are just some of the exciting highlights lined up for Warwick Arts Centre's Spring/Summer 2025 Season.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Internationally renowned Warwickshire dance-circus company Motionhouse present the first ever performance of their spectacular new production, Hidden (6-9 Feb 2025). Debuting in Coventry prior to international tour dates, Hidden explores how, in an increasingly divided world, light can come out of darkness in times of crisis.

Among the other leading stage companies heading to the University of Warwick-based venue over the coming months are award-winning South Asian dance and music company Sonia Sabri Company (Roshni, 12 Feb 2025), imitating the dog, who uncover the extraordinary life of African-American Eugene Bullard for All Blood Runs Red (13-14 Mar 2025), and Tavaziva Dance, whose Greed (10 Jun 2025) offers a unique take on The Seven Deadly Sins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further highlights include Strictly Come Dancing professionals Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez's electrifying Speakeasy (15 Mar 2025), chaotic Edinburgh Fringe smash-hit ...Earnest? (24-25 May 2025), and Kim's Convenience (27-31 May 2025), the stage show that inspired the hit Netflix series.

Comedian (and Strictly Come Dancing 2024 winner) Chris McCausland.

There’s plenty for younger visitors too as the City Of London Sinfonia (9 Feb 2025) combine music with storytelling for The Wonderland Garden, while February Half Term welcomes Pirates Love Underpants (17 Feb 2025) and Rude Science Live (20 Feb 2025), with Dinosaur World Live (23-24 Apr 2025) returning for Easter.

An eclectic live music programme features Grammy-nominated blues powerhouse Beth Hart (22 Feb 2025), folk hero Seth Lakeman (26 Feb 2025), US songwriter Joan As Policewoman (17 Apr 2025), and Afro-fusion artist K.O.G (aka Kweku of Ghana) (22 May 2025), while the work of legendary Oscar-winning Jaws, Star Wars and Harry Potter composer John Williams is celebrated by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (23 Feb 2025).

An extensive comedy line-up boasts such major names as 2024 Strictly winner Chris McCausland (23 May 2025), Katherine Ryan (31 Jan 2025), Al Murray (1 Mar 2025), Jason Manford (8 Mar 2025) and Mo Gilligan (14 Mar 2025), as well as rising stars Eshaan Akbar (22 Feb 2025) and Micky Overman (13 Feb 2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scam Interceptor Nick Stapleton (14 Mar 2025), Gardeners' World's Adam Frost (16 Mar 2025), historian Lucy Worsley (13 May 2025) and astronaut Chris Hadfield (19 Jun 2025) also share their own stories.

Blues singer Beth Hart.

Tying in with the University of Warwick's year long 60th anniversary, The Future Is Today: Prints and the University of Warwick 1965 to Now (16 Jan-9 Mar 2025) brings together inspiring work from over 60 artists, including David Hockney, Andy Warhol, Lubaina Himid, Yinka Shonibare and Coventry’s George Shaw. Filling the Mead Gallery, the exhibition is accompanied by a working print studio where visitors can make their own artworks.

The Always Free Foyer programme also continues with a raft of free creative workshops, open mic sessions, songwriting workshops and jazz jams, as well as Family Sundays, Baby Book Club, Monthly Clothes Swap Shops and a special Print Makers Market too.

Meanwhile, over in the cinema, look out for screenings of Maria (starring Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas), Marvel blockbuster Captain America: Brave New World, a string of BAFTA and Oscar hopefuls, and the very best 'event cinema' with NT Live, Met Opera and Exhibition On Screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doreen Foster, Warwick Arts Centre's Director, said: "Our live programme is brimming with exciting productions, entertaining performances and familiar faces, from Motionhouse's world premiere to underpants obsessed pirates.

Leamington Spa-based dance company Motionhouse, whose Hidden premieres at Warwick Arts Centre.

"And if you haven’t been to one of our free creative foyer sessions yet, I’d strongly recommend you come along - from Tuesday Songwriting and Workshop Wednesdays, to Jazz Fridays and Family Sundays, there’s plenty to inspire."

For more information, and tickets, see: warwickartscentre.co.uk