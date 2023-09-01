Studley's over 60s invited to get creative juices flowing at pottery event

Warwickshire retirees are being invited to get arty this autumn at an exclusive event that combines good company with pottery painting, thanks to McCarthy Stone.

The UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities is set to hold a pottery afternoon at its new Priory PlaceRetirement Living development on Alcester Road on 21st September between 12pm and 3pm.

Here, local potters will be demonstrating different pottery and painting techniques for guests and homeowners to enjoy alongside the stunning facilities the development has to offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who attend will experience first-hand a close-knit community which nurtures a sense of belonging, independence, and peace of mind – and why so many homeowners are proud to call Priory Place home.

McCarthy Stone's Priory Place to host Pottery event

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome locals to our pottery event at Priory Place. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience the vibrant, lively, and sociable lifestyle that’s on offer, and to also meet our friendly team.

“Whether you’re interested in finding out more about the range of benefits that come with moving into a brand-new McCarthy Stone home, or simply want to enjoy some company whilst enjoying a spot of pottery, we encourage everyone to join in and see for themselves how you too can enjoy your retirement to the fullest.”

Priory Placeis a collection of luxury one and two-bedroom apartments designed specifically to meet the needs of the over-60s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The development boasts a stylish and welcoming communal lounge, perfect for socialising with new neighbours, well-maintained landscaped gardens, and a handy guest suite for when friends and family come to stay.

A 24-hour emergency call system, fire detection and video door entry will provide peace of mind, while a House Manager is also on hand during office hours.

A range of occupancy options are available at Priory Place to make retiring in style more accessible, including the Shared Ownership scheme in conjunction with Homes England. Prices at the development currently start from £168,750 for a one-bedroom apartment and from £225,000 for a two-bedroom*.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, meaning it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To discover more about the Retirement Living development at Priory Place or to attend the pottery event, please call 0800 201 4811 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/priory-place.