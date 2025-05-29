Summer Art Show opens in Royal Priors

WOS Summer Show

The Warwickshire Open Studios Summer Show is now open for visitors.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the organisation’s 25 year celebrations, the Summer Show showcases a wide selection of work created by local artists.

Taking place at the LSA Art Room Gallery, Lower Mall, Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington Spa, the show will be open from 10am-5pm Mondays to Saturdays and 11am-4pm Sundays.

The Summer Show is a great taster for the wider Art Weeks event which will take place from 21 June to 6 July.

Find out more at: www.warwickshireopenstudios.org/