Summer Art Show opens in Royal Priors
The Warwickshire Open Studios Summer Show is now open for visitors.
As part of the organisation’s 25 year celebrations, the Summer Show showcases a wide selection of work created by local artists.
Taking place at the LSA Art Room Gallery, Lower Mall, Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington Spa, the show will be open from 10am-5pm Mondays to Saturdays and 11am-4pm Sundays.
The Summer Show is a great taster for the wider Art Weeks event which will take place from 21 June to 6 July.
Find out more at: www.warwickshireopenstudios.org/