Summer Festival at Canalside Farm
Summer is calling! Join Canalside on Saturday 12th July for a festival of food, music, dancing, and fireside fun in the village of Radford Semele.
With performances from Three Idle Women and Knitter’s Jig, and the opportunity for camping, it’s a weekend full of connection and celebration.
There’s plenty of activities for all ages, from sun-printing and children’s competitions to an evening bar by the fire!
Canalside Community Food is a community farm, where members get a weekly share of the veg harvest. This festival is open to all - bring your friends, enjoy the land, and join the fun!