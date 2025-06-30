Summer Festival at Canalside Farm

programme

Summer is calling! Join Canalside on Saturday 12th July for a festival of food, music, dancing, and fireside fun in the village of Radford Semele.

With performances from Three Idle Women and Knitter’s Jig, and the opportunity for camping, it’s a weekend full of connection and celebration.

There’s plenty of activities for all ages, from sun-printing and children’s competitions to an evening bar by the fire!

Canalside Community Food is a community farm, where members get a weekly share of the veg harvest. This festival is open to all - bring your friends, enjoy the land, and join the fun!