Summer sees the return of the Book Fair

Images from the January fair.

The Crowne Plaza Hotel will be host once more to the annual Stratford Upon Avon Book Fair. Exhibitors will descend on Stratford Upon Avon on Saturday 30th August.

The Provincial Booksellers Fairs Association are delighted to be returning this summer to Stratford Upon Avon. The fair last August sadly had to be cancelled due to hotel refurbishments after they suffered a fire. Fair manager Georgia Mullen from Books Written By said " If you haven't been before, the best way for me to explain what a book fair is is to think of it as one very large pop up book shop. I am so happy we are able to be back this August, there was definitely a hole felt on the calendar last year and it was missed by exhibitors and customers alike".

A range of books will be offered for sale by independent sellers covering genre such as first editions, fiction, travel, history, theology, cookery, and much much more. Guest exhibitor Keara Burr will also be in attendance offering advice and services on your book conservation needs. The fair is open 10am till 4pm at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Free admission and free parking, when you register your vehicle with either hotel reception or the fair manager. All details of this book fair and others around the country can be found on the PBFA website www.pbfa.org