Surprise Surprise - Cilla & The Swinging 60s is coming to Rowington Village Hall

By Sandy Smith
Contributor
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 11:12 BST
Celebrating the Life and Music of the legendary Cilla Black, Cilla & The Swinging 60s is a highly entertaining show, which also includes a handpicked selection of her well-known contemporaries, including Dusty Springfield, Lulu, Petula Clark, The Beatles and many more.

Coming to Rowington Village Hall on Saturday 26th July 2025 at 7.30 pm. Tickets £12.50 available online or by phoning 07808 804390 or through www.sandzentertainment.com NB: Bring your own refreshments (alcohol permitted)

Ticket link is : https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sandzentertainment/t-vvnvxar

Starring the unforgettable voice of Sandy Smith, along with her talented dancers, the show will take you on a rollercoaster journey through many of the greatest pop songs of the 60s including Cilla’s own chart toppers ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ “Alfie” and ‘You’re My World’.

Cilla & The Swinging 60s is coming to Rowington

This show is selling out theatres around the country and the reviews speak for themselves.

Other great songs of the decade are featured including “Dancing in the Street”, “Shout”, “Do You Love Me” and “Proud Mary” which will leave you all with that “feel-good” vibe. Hit after hit brings you to your feet ‘Cilla & The Swinging 60s’ has everything – smash hit songs, great music, dancing, singing and a huge smiling memory of the unforgettable Cilla Black.

