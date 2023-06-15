The circus is coming to town to provide a welcome boost to Swinford Primary School

Happy's Circus boasts a 600-seater big top.

Families in Swinford are invited to roll-up when the circus comes to town.

Travelling circus Happy’s is bringing its 600-seater Big Top to the village this September.

And, as well as providing entertainment, the event will be supporting Swinford C of E Primary School.

Tickets are already available for the event on September 1.

The all-human, no-animal show features acts including clowns, acrobats, aerialists and magic, performed by a 15-strong touring team.

A spokesperson for associated charity, The Friends of Swinford School, said: "Our aim is to give families the experience of attending a professional circus while fundraising, with all profits going to provide valuable resources and experiences to enhance pupils' learning whilst supporting the curriculum."

The show takes place at Rowland United Cricket Field on Lutterworth Road in Swinford on Friday September 1. Gates open at 4pm for a 6pm start.

