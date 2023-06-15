Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Swinford is in for a treat as fund-raising circus rolls into town

The circus is coming to town to provide a welcome boost to Swinford Primary School
By Kat ClarkeContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST
Happy's Circus boasts a 600-seater big top.Happy's Circus boasts a 600-seater big top.
Happy's Circus boasts a 600-seater big top.

Families in Swinford are invited to roll-up when the circus comes to town.

Travelling circus Happy’s is bringing its 600-seater Big Top to the village this September.

And, as well as providing entertainment, the event will be supporting Swinford C of E Primary School.

Most Popular
Tickets are already available for the event on September 1.Tickets are already available for the event on September 1.
Tickets are already available for the event on September 1.

The all-human, no-animal show features acts including clowns, acrobats, aerialists and magic, performed by a 15-strong touring team.

A spokesperson for associated charity, The Friends of Swinford School, said: "Our aim is to give families the experience of attending a professional circus while fundraising, with all profits going to provide valuable resources and experiences to enhance pupils' learning whilst supporting the curriculum."

The show takes place at Rowland United Cricket Field on Lutterworth Road in Swinford on Friday September 1. Gates open at 4pm for a 6pm start.

Email [email protected] for information or visit the Friends’ website to book tickets.