Swing from Paris at Ilmington Village Hall, Saturday 20 July 2024
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Enjoy an evening of Parisian-flavoured jazz and Gypsy Swing, on Saturday 20 July at Ilmington Village Hall.
The quartet Swing from Paris will bring an evening of Parisian-flavoured jazz and Gypsy Swing to Ilmington Village Hall, on Saturday 20 July.
Saturday 20 July 2024, 7.30pm. Tickets £15 in advance - book online
★ ★ ★ ★ “intelligent, interesting and inventive” – The Jazz Mann
Swing from Paris are a quartet of violin, guitars and double bass, inspired by the great swing bands of the 1930s and ’40s.
Benny Goodman and Charlie Christian meets Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli and the Hot Club of France: expect stylish Parisian jazz and vintage swing.
Find out more about the band - or have a listen on Spotify.