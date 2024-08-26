Swing from Paris at Preston on Stour Village Hall

By Fenner Curtis
Contributor
Published 26th Aug 2024, 14:51 BST
Enjoy an evening of Parisian-flavoured jazz and Gypsy Swing, on Saturday, November 23 at Preston on Stour Village Hall.

Tickets are priced £14 in advance - book online

Swing from Paris are a quartet of violin, guitars and double bass, inspired by the great swing bands of the 1930s and ’40s.

The quartet Swing from ParisThe quartet Swing from Paris
Benny Goodman and Charlie Christian meets Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli and the Hot Club of France: expect stylish Parisian jazz and vintage swing.

Find out more about the band - or have a listen on Spotify.

