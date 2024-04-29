Swing from Paris at Rowington Village Hall this July
Enjoy an evening of Parisian-flavoured jazz and Gypsy Swing, on Thursday 11 July at Rowington Village Hall.
Thursday 11 July 2024, 7.30pm. Tickets £15 in advance - book online
★ ★ ★ ★ “intelligent, interesting and inventive” The Jazz Mann
Swing from Paris are a quartet of violin, guitars and double bass, inspired by the great swing bands of the 1930s and ’40s. They present their own versions of music by Gershwin, Piazzolla, Benny Goodman, Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli and the Hot Club of France.
Expect stylish jazz and vintage swing.
Find out more about the band on their website - or have a listen on Spotify.