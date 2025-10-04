Swing from Paris to perform at Ilmington Village Hall, on 13 November 2025

All-string jazz quartet Swing from Paris bring an evening of Parisian-flavoured music to Ilmington Village Hall, on Thursday 13 November.

Doors open 7pm, and the performance runs 7.30pm-9.30pm at Ilmington Village Hall (CV36 4LD)

Tickets are £18 in advance, and £16 early bird tickets are available until 30 October. Tickets can be found at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/swing-from-paris-at-ilmington-village-hall-tickets-1769492272019

Swing from Paris are an all-string jazz quartet of violin, guitars and double bass, inspired by the music of the 1930s, ’40s and '50s: from the cafés and cabarets of Montmartre to Artie Shaw, Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli and the master of tango Astor Piazzolla.

The quartet

Known for their tight ensemble sound and virtuosic performances, the group brings a distinctive Parisian flair to vintage jazz and stylish swing. They have performed at major UK and European festivals including the renowned Django Reinhardt Festival at Samois-sur-Seine, and appearances range from BBC TV and radio to the French Embassy at Kensington Palace.