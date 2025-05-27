System Killa Sounds – Homeland return
With an absolutely massive lineup, expect flavours of UKG, dubstep, house and jungle brought to you by amazing local DJs at Rugby town's only multi genre rave experience.
This is Rugby's only multi-genre rave experience — and it’s all about keeping grassroots music alive.
We're proud to be supporting the OurJay Foundation, with 100% of profits going to the local charity. The foundation works to install public access defibrillators across Rugby and the surrounding areas, in memory of Jamie.
IMPORTANT INFO:
Tickets will be available on the door. However, we encourage you to buy tickets from Resident Advisor in advance (it's cheaper).
https://ra.co/events/2148090
Rugby West Indian Club – 102 Railway Terrace CV21 3HE
This is an 18+ event so bring valid photographic ID.
Last entry is at 10pm.