Take a nostalgic drive to the ‘Classic & Vintage Commercial Show’

The British Motor Museum is inviting visitors to take a nostalgic drive to the ‘Classic and Vintage Commercial Show’ and admire over 400 pre-2004 commercial vehicles including lorries, vans and pick-ups!

The show, which takes place on 14 & 15 June, offers visitors a rare opportunity to reminisce about days gone by and relive the vintage era.

This show is an unmissable chance to look back at a huge selection of iconic historic vehicles, attracting icons such as the Morris Minor and Ford Transit vans, through to the mighty 1950s and 60s Foden’s, ERFs, AECs, Leyland’s and then Volvo’s and Scania’s from the 1970s onwards.

For enthusiasts restoring vehicles, there is a large commercial vehicle autojumble selling vehicle spares, photos, brochures, models and all manner of items associated with historic commercial vehicles. Inside there will be two sizable Indoor Model Shows featuring over 160 tables showcasing kit and scratch-built models of commercial vehicles and landscapes.

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, stated, “The Classic and Vintage Commercial Show is one of the largest shows of its kind in Europe and an unmissable chance to look back at a huge selection of iconic historic heavy vehicles. It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of vintage commercial vehicles or not, you’ll love strolling around the show ground, taking in the stunning machines that we will have on display!”

Camping is available for those that want to make a weekend of it. Pitches start from £25 per pitch and include use of the shower and toilet facilities. Advance ticket prices are £17 per adult, £9 per child (5-16 years), Under 5 free, £15 per concession and £46 for a family. To find out more information about the show please call 01926 895300 or visit the website at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/classic-and-vintage-commercial-show