Take part in a charity race night in Warwick - and raise money for a local charity

Kindled Spirit, who support young female victims of exploitation or abuse, is putting on a fundraising 'digital race night' at Warwick Hall at Warwick School, at 6.30pm (first race 7pm) on Thursday February 9.
A race night simulates an evening horse race meeting, where participants stake money on the outcome of recorded races shown on the big screen.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "Warwick Hall is a great venue with a ‘state of the art’ projection and sound system. Tickets are priced at just £22, which includes a served supper of chicken curry or mushroom stroganoff. There is a licensed bar and free parking will be available at the school, with an overflow car park at Kings High School, Banbury Road – very close by."
Tickets must be purchased in advance, available via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kindled-spirit-charity-race-night-tickets-372740937177