Talisman Theatre proudly hosts Made in 48 Hours for one-night-only musical comedy: Queen E Rocks!

The Talisman Theatre is delighted to announce the return of the brilliantly unpredictable Made in 48 Hours theatre company - with their brand-new musical comedy Queen E Rocks!, taking to the main stage for one night only on Sunday 27th July 2025.

This lively, musical retelling of Queen Elizabeth I’s reign is packed with comedy, chaos and a live band, as the cast and crew race against the clock to create and stage a brand-new show in just 48 hours. As ever, the team will receive their script on Friday evening, prepare through Saturday, and perform on Sunday – ready or not!

Part of the town-wide celebrations marking 450 years since Elizabeth I’s famous 1575 visit to Kenilworth Castle, this irreverent tribute adds a brilliantly modern twist to the town’s historic anniversary programme.

Sam Harris, writer of Queen E Rocks! and co-founder of Made in 48 Hours alongside husband James Harris, said:

Elizabeth Gets Ready to Rock at the Talisman Theatre (L - Sam Harris R-Elysia Sully)

“We absolutely love the challenge and community spirit behind these shows – and Queen E Rocks! is one of the most ambitious yet! It’s full of music, mischief and questionable historical accuracy, and we can’t wait to bring it to the Talisman as part of such a special celebration for the town.”

All profits from the show will be donated to Warwickshire Vision Support, a vital local charity supporting people living with sight loss.

Formerly known as Warwickshire Association for the Blind, Warwickshire Vision Support is the primary provider of charitable and rehabilitation services for people affected by sight loss across the county. Established in 1911, the non-profit helps individuals maintain independence and build confidence through a wide range of free services, skill-building activities, and social events.

Louise Wallis, Chair of Trustees for Warwickshire Vision Support, added: “We’re thrilled to be the chosen charity for Queen E Rocks! and are hugely grateful to Made in 48 Hours and the Talisman Theatre for their support. Events like this help us raise essential funds and shine a light on the work we do with visually impaired people across Warwickshire.”

Made in 48 Hours Get Ready to Rock! (L-Elysia Sully, R-Sam Harris)

Over 70% of tickets are already sold, so early booking is highly recommended.

Join the fun, support a great cause, and be part of Kenilworth’s summer of celebration.

