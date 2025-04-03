Tea and tunes to be celebrated as D-Day Darlings visit Coombe Abbey for special VE Day 80 event
The UK’s premier wartime act The D-Day Darlings will visit Coombe Abbey Hotel to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, where visitors will be treated to the music of wartime Britain as part of a nostalgia-infused afternoon tea experience.
Attendees will indulge in Coombe Abbey’s award-winning afternoon tea while enjoying a live performance from The D-Day Darlings, renowned for their heartfelt renditions of wartime classics, in the hotel’s picturesque marquee on Saturday, May 10.
Tea was so vital to British morale during WWII that it was rationed from 1940 to prevent shortages, with each person allowed just two ounces per week.
In the aftermath of the November 1940 Blitz, a giant tea urn made using immersion heaters and a 200 gallon copper tank was built at short notice and delivered to Coventry city centre to provide a morale boost to clean-up volunteers.
The government is even said to have bought the world’s entire black tea supply in 1942, allowing it to be included in soldiers' rations and distributed to civilians during air raids.
The group, which are ambassadors of the Royal British Legion and are the best-selling female group to emerge from Britain's Got Talent, are celebrated for their patriotic spirit and dedication to honouring veterans both in the UK and abroad.
Coombe Abbey Hotel’s grounds were occupied by the Royal Artillery during World War II, and following the devastating air raids on Coventry, the pools surrounding the former Cistercian monastery were drained over suspicions their reflections attracted enemy bombers
Ron Terry, group operations manager at No Ordinary Hospitality, which operates Coombe Abbey Hotel, said: "We are honoured to host this special event marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
“The D-Day Darlings bring an incredible atmosphere with their performances, and we're delighted to offer guests an opportunity to celebrate history in such a meaningful way with their loved ones.
“With our historic surroundings and our classic afternoon tea served to guests, it promises to be an unforgettable experience, and we hope to be joined by multiple generations of families on the day.
“VE Day remains a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made to secure peace in Europe. As the number of World War II veterans declines, it is so important to ensure their stories, courage, and resilience are never forgotten, so it is always a privilege to host events like this.”
Bookings can be made by visiting www.coombeabbey.com.