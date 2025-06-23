Thai Festival comes to Warwick this weekend

Thai boxers

Warwick Rotary welcomes back Magic of Thailand Festivals for another weekend of the sights and sounds of the orient

The Thai festival at Warwick Racecourse is expected to entertain thousands again this year - the Rotary Club has been running festivals to raise funds since the Tsunami in 2004. Dancers, musicians, boxers, Buddhist monks and of course wonderful food, clothes and spices, will provide all the ingredients for a great day out.

Open from 10-6 each day, parking on site, tickets are just £6pp for those over 15, children free, dogs welcome.

Warwick Castle, Startin Kia, Thai Tourism and Warwick Town & District Councils have all provided support. Come along and make a weekend of it!