The Almanack Kenilworth, a pub for summer & all seasons

There's nothing quite like a great pub for sitting back and relaxing over a glass of bubbles, a well-made cocktail or a perfectly kept pint of local ale and teaming it with a plate of delicious seasonal food, especially when summer finally seems to have arrived. Now you can make the most of the longer evenings and sunnier days by heading over to The Almanack in Kenilworth, which not only has a brand-new menu for the season, but also a lovely outside space to sit and enjoy it all as well as fantastic events happening every week to make every visit to the pub exciting.

The spacious setting of The Almanack, with its central island bar, café style booths and plenty of spots simply to pull up a chair and relax in the light and airy interior, is just the place to see and be seen. It’s been a firm favourite on the Kenilworth social scene, ever since it opened its doors back in 2008.

There’s always a warm welcome and plenty of smiles from the friendly team who are there to take good care of you and ensure you have the best time. Well-trained and knowledgeable, they’ll help you pick something delectable from the menu and team it with the perfect partner from the thoughtfully-chosen drinks list.

The Almanack chefs cook with the best of British produce in season and for summer there’s so much to choose from; the best native fish, Devon crab, heirloom tomatoes and sweet English berries alongside free-range chicken and Jimmy Butler Blythborough pork, and the finest British grass-fed beef from Aubrey Allen, 28 day dry-aged for incredible flavour. All the pub’s steaks, Sunday roast beef joints and burgers are supplied by Leamington’s famous butcher Aubrey Allen, a name more commonly seen in Michelin-starred restaurants than local pubs.

The Almanack, Kenilworth

The new summer menu is bursting with freshness and zing. Dive in and enjoy Devon crab cake with creamy avocado, spicy radish and sweet pea shoots to start. Or enjoy a lovely light dish of grilled courgette and artichokes with whipped Crematta – creamy but dairy-free - zippy Romesco sauce, basil and toasted almonds. Move onto a main of Jimmy Butler’s BBQ-glazed pork belly served with summer slaw and fries or a pea and shallot ravioli with baby spinach and a rich butter sauce.

There are Almanack classics that remain on the menu because they’re simply so popular; free-range chicken schnitzel and garlic and parsley butter, peppery rocket, Parmesan and fries; miso-glazed cod with black rice, choi sum and lime, and for hearty appetites the 14-hour slow-cooked beef and ale pie, buttered mash, greens and gravy that is soft and melting and deliciously comforting.

There are lighter desserts for summer including, naturally, a summer pudding with blueberry compote and vanilla ice cream and a quintessential English strawberry trifle with Pimm’s jelly, as well as a superb summer cheese selection.

You can start your day with a great Almanack breakfast of brown crab Hollandaise served on an English muffin with baby spinach and poached eggs; toasted granola with coconut yoghurt laced with berry compote and crunchy pecans or simply perfectly poached eggs with wild mushrooms piled on toasted sourdough.

Pea & Shallot Ravioli, Baby Spinach & Butter Sauce

Each week there are specials for the week ahead, all made with top quality ingredients by the Almanack chefs. Specials change daily and are chalked up on the board until they run out. Keep a look out for them in the pub or online here https://www.thealmanack-kenilworth.co.uk/our-menu/.

And if you want to make your Sunday really special, spend it at The Almanack. Four fantastic roasts are served all day, every Sunday, including Aubrey Allen's dry-aged rump of beef, Jimmy Butler's free-range pork and crackling, Vegetarian Wellington of artichoke heart, spinach, Emmental and pine nuts alongside a roast of the day. All come with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, roasted roots, the fluffiest Yorkshire pudding and generous jugs of gravy. Perfect with a good bottle of red after you’ve polished off the Sunday papers.

There are plenty of other amazing treats you can enjoy at your favourite local, too.

On Mondays to Wednesdays, The Almanack offers two of its gastropub classics. Choose from Aubrey Allen’s Double Cheeseburger, the 14 hour braised beef and ale pie or the Sri Lankan sweet potato, spinach and chickpea curry. Just Sign up to receive this exclusive treat and bring your email when you visit.

Add some fizz to your visit by ordering a bottle of Prosecco, Crémant or Champagne Piper-Heidsieck between 3pm and 7pm, and get the second on the pub. Keep a look out for other regular happenings as well as the DJ night on the last Friday of the month.

With all this and more, The Almanack is the perfect place to enjoy a long lazy lunch, drinks with friends after work, a special occasion or family celebration or simply, a perfect visit to the pub.

Book a table today by going to www.thealmanack-kenilworth.co.uk/ where you can also sign up to hear about news, events and treats.