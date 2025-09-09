The biggest and best South Warwickshire Literary Festival is here

Panel sessions, workshops, and expert 121s - the festival is on its way! THIS YEAR’S South Warwickshire Literary Festival (SWLF), which promises to be the most exciting and expansive edition so far, arrives in Leamington in only 11 days time!

The local festival for local authors will take place on Saturday 20th September at The Fold in Leamington Spa, and offers an incredible day of speeches and workshops.

At the core of the festival is the main hall programme, which will host a variety of talks, performances, and interviews with local authors and poets as well as book stalls and general networking opportunities. Entry to the main hall is included in all ticket types and features:

Self-publish like a pro, with Siân Smith

Warwickshire’s Young Poet Laureate Ananditha Venkatramanan, plus runners-up

Romantasy and fantasy discussion, with Kerry Williams & Ellie Tilley

Co-writing, with Alison May & Janet Gover

Horror fiction, with G J Phelps

Thrillers with Mark Edwards

Closing author panel Q&A

Leamington's only literary festival for local authors!

The main hall will also have live readings from the winners of the Warwickshire Young Poet Laureate and the SWLF writing competitions, and an open mic at lunchtime.

Alongside the main programme, there will also be a series of workshops:

Romance writing, with Alison May

Writing crime fiction, with Paul Gitsham

Global poetry, with Emilie Lauren Jones

Children’s fiction writing, with Kay Brophy

Developing characters, with Gabrielle Mullarkey

Not only that, new for 2025 is the chance to book one-to-one sessions with a selection of local experts, for tailored, personal advice and development:

Agent query package, with Beth Ferguson

Poetry feedback and strategy focus, with Gwyneth Box

Manuscript feedback and strategy focus, with Shelley Wilson

Pitching your crime novel, with Paul Gitsham

Non-fiction editorial feedback, with Siân Smith

Entry to the main festival programme is £22. Tickets to the workshops are £32, while one-to-one sessions are £70 - both include admission to the main hall. There is also the option of purchasing an all-inclusive festival package - which covers a one-to-one session, a workshop, and the main programme - for £90.

All ticket types are now available at www.southwarwickshireliteraryfestival.com.

Festival Director Jacci Gooding was excited to end her wait for this year’s event.

She said: “This is, without doubt, the best edition of the South Warwickshire Literary Festival yet and I can’t wait to open our doors on Saturday the 20th and welcome our attendees for what will be a fantastic day of workshops, networking, indulging in all things literature and absorbing the incredible writing vibes!”

South Warwickshire Literary Festival will take place on Saturday 20 September at The Fold, Leamington Spa. Tickets for all events are available now at www.southwarwickshireliteraryfestival.com.