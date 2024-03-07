The Bonnevilles & Mudlow Live in Leamington Spa Thursday 14th March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bonnevilles & Mudlow Live in Leamington Thur 14th March

Support on the night comes from the very awesome Mudlow from Brighton.

MUDLOW might well be the best kept secret in British blues. They have played In Europe at the likes of the Orange Blossom Festival and the legendary Deep Blues Festival in the USA to ecstatic responses.

They were also amongst the very first bands to support Seasick Steve on his initial forays to the UK and he loves 'em - "Those Mudlow boys are crazy good!'

2022 marked the band's 20th anniversary.

The awesome Blues duo (THE BONNEVILLES) from Lurgan are back in town soon.

Expect good time vibes, fuzzy guitars and shuffling beats you can rock out and dance to all with a rootsy blues groove running through its heart.

Selling their brand of Garage Punk Blues, Andrew McGibbon Jnr and Christopher McMullan, (The Bonnevilles) respectively a deeply soulful vocalist, delta surfing guitarist and powerhouse drumming man-mountain, who have earned a reputation as one of the most incendiary live acts in the country. Their sound is described as “Hound Dog Taylor and RL Burnside using Black Sabbath’s equipment” (Trash City).

They have toured all over the world and and have played shows with T Model Ford, Scott H Biram, Bob Log III, The Black Diamond Heavies, Kid Congo, The Fall, Pete Molinari and more recently Sleaford Mods

Mojo Magazine 4/5 “… stunning off the wall twisted punk blues

More Than Music. 8 out of 10 “Imagine a two-headed fuzz delta garage punk fusion that comes on like an incestuous relationship between The Black Keys and Jon Spencer Blues Explosion channelled via Rory Gallagher, Howlinʼ Wolf and Willie Dixon.“

They've also had their music featured on the BBC Cop Drama Blue Lights and more recently on the Amazon series of The Reacher ... very cool.