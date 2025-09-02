The Bonnevilles return to Leamington Spa

By Stuart Smith
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 14:52 BST
Live In Leamington Thur 5th Sep
Live In Leamington Thur 5th Sep
The Garage Blues duo The Bonnevilles, hailing from Northern Ireland are back ... if you haven't witnessed one of their live shows before, now's your chance.

Their music has recently been featured in the BBC's hit show Blue Lights and Amazon Prime's Reacher Signed to the legendary U.S Label Alive Records who released the first The Black Keys album.

Expect good-time vibes, fuzzy guitars & shuffling beats you can rock out & dance too all with a rootsy blues groove running through its heart.

Andrew McGibbon Jnr and Christopher McMullan, respectively a deeply soulful vocalist, delta surfing guitarist and powerhouse drummer, have earned a reputation as one of the most incendiary live acts in the country.

As heard on Amazon's 'Reacher'
As heard on Amazon's 'Reacher'

They will be playing lots of new tracks from their highly fifth album, Age Of Monsters, that was released on 12th July.

Their sound is described as “Hound Dog Taylor and RL Burnside using Black Sabbath’s equipment” (Trash City).

They have toured all over the world & and have played shows with T Model Ford, Scott H Biram, Bob Log III, The Black Diamond Heavies, Kid Congo, The Fall, Pete Molinari & more ...

Mojo Magazine 4/5 “… stunning off the wall twisted blues

The Bonnevilles Live
The Bonnevilles Live

More Than Music. 8 out of 10 “Imagine a two-headed fuzz delta garage fusion that comes on like an incestuous relationship between The Black Keys and Jon Spencer Blues Explosion channelled via Rory Gallagher, Howlinʼ Wolf and Willie Dixon.“

Tickets will be available on the door.

Related topics:Northern IrelandBBC
