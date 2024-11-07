The British Motor Museum has Christmas all wrapped up

Looking for that spark of inspiration for the perfect Christmas gift? The British Motor Museum has plenty to choose from – and every purchase supports the charity!

Home to over 400 iconic classic and vintage cars, the Museum offers an extraordinary day out for petrolheads, culture seekers and lovers of all things British so why not give the gift of a visit to the Museum! Gift vouchers are available to purchase online and are valid for 12 months.

Museum Membership gives Members free entry to the Museum including all special weekend show days. Members are also offered exclusive opportunities to preview great new exhibitions, take a private Museum tour and attend Members only events. Membership is available from just £42 per year. Gift vouchers for Membership are available.

For the enthusiast who has everything, why not adopt a car? There are hundreds in the collection to choose from, so you’re bound to find something they’ll love. Adoptions start from £25 and the scheme supports the overall work of the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust. Take a look at the Museum’s Online Collections and choose any car from the ‘adoptable’ filter. Adopters get a digital adoption certificate and their name added to the car’s listing in the Online Collections. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who worked in the British motor industry or has always loved a particular British classic.

For anyone who owns a cherished classic car ‘Heritage Certificates’ are an ideal gift and are available for just £48 plus P&P. The Certificate is an official ‘Certified Copy of a Factory Record’ showing the car’s specification as it left the production line. Details are taken from the original production records created by many of the leading British motor manufacturers. Elevate the gift by adding a document wallet which gives the owner a colour copy of the original sales brochure relevant to their car.

Archive prints also make an unforgettable gift for a special car fan. Choose from a selection of unique images from the British Motor Museum Archive with everything from iconic British models to industrial streetscapes and milestone motorsport memories. Prices range from £25 for a small art print to £200 for a large solid wood framed print.

Other fantastic items available from the online shop include a Replica Tax Disc perfect to add some authenticity to a prized classic, number plate signs such as ‘Dad’s Garage’, a bespoke 1,000 piece ‘British Cars of the 70’s’ Jigsaw or a cute & cuddly Mini ‘AOK’ plush toy based on the 1959 first production Morris Mini Minor, designed and manufactured specially for the Museum by the London Toy Company. If it’s stocking fillers you’re after, there’s a petrol can hip flask, a BMC keyring, a colourful Pop art tea towel covered in retro car adverts, and a British Motor Museum colouring book for the little ones.

Fancy a trip to the shop to choose something yourself? Wrap up your Christmas shopping with a Festive lunch in the fabulous Sky Suite. Christmas lunches are available from 12pm – 2pm on 4, 10, 12, and 17 December. Visitors can enjoy a seasonal two-course or three-course lunch with all the trimmings, glass of wine or soft drink and crackers. Entry to the Museum is included for all diners on that day, and lunches must be pre-booked. To find out more about the festive lunches visit https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/festive-lunches

All shop purchases and visits help support the Museum as a registered educational charity No 286575. Deadline for UK orders is 17 December.