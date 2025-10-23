The Cage Protects Me: Loft Theatre's new ghost story opens this Halloween

Both church and man are derelict, mourning the losses of the battle so far.

Grace is dead, detached from the fortress she’s built and the man she loved. So what keeps bringing her back? Meanwhile, Sense and Omen have emerged from Red’s subconscious to protect him. They’re getting more real every day. Can they become their own people as the surreal becomes real?

Élan’s running away, but not fast enough. Her demons have made it to Drylake with her, and they’re about to make her a deal she can’t refuse.

Everything’s leading to a final showdown. The last stand between the horrors we create and the horrors we become.

The Writer and Director Giles Allen-Bowden says of the play: "I’ve always had a morbid fascination with ghost towns. There’s something eerily hypnotic about these abandoned places, full of forgotten whispers and dreams that didn’t survive. The Cage Protects Me is the story of a ghost town, but not like any you’ve seen before.

"It’s been an immense privilege bringing this play to life and a joy to see the actors bring out new dimensions to the characters. It’s a show written to allow every team behind the scenes to sink their teeth in and showcase their talent, and they have all done exactly that, bite marks included. Special thanks goes to Gordon Vallins for his steadfast directorial guidance and to my stage manager Hannah Brown for her patience and ingenuity in pulling all the elements together behind the scenes."

The Cage Protects Me is premiering at the Loft Theatre, Leamington Spa.

Original music composed by Jonathan Fletcher. Other music from the show has been collated into a Spotify Playlist, available here.

