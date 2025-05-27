The Circle Singers celebrate 65 years with 'Sapphire Celebration'
Sapphire Celebration is an informal cabaret style evening of members' favourite songs and music with drinks and refreshments.
They are joined by guest pianist Michael Barker who will play Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue in a slightly abridged version.
The Circle Singers was founded in 1960 and this year we celebrate 65 years of music making in a wealth of settings.
In 2022 we received the Mayor's award for raising funds for local charities.
Our anniversary year starts with a concert with a 'blue' theme.
Tickets: £15 from 01926 612788, email: [email protected] and on the door.
Do come and join us!