The Circle Singers celebrate 65 years with 'Sapphire Celebration'

By Joanna Tucker
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 16:52 BST
Circle's Musical Director receives the Mayor's award in 2022Circle's Musical Director receives the Mayor's award in 2022
The Circle Singers invite you to join in their celebrations on Saturday 7th June at 7.30pm at All Saints' Church, Emscote.

Sapphire Celebration is an informal cabaret style evening of members' favourite songs and music with drinks and refreshments.

They are joined by guest pianist Michael Barker who will play Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue in a slightly abridged version.

The Circle Singers was founded in 1960 and this year we celebrate 65 years of music making in a wealth of settings.

Circle Singers after a glorious evening of French music including Faure's Requiem in 2024Circle Singers after a glorious evening of French music including Faure's Requiem in 2024
In 2022 we received the Mayor's award for raising funds for local charities.

Our anniversary year starts with a concert with a 'blue' theme.

Tickets: £15 from 01926 612788, email: [email protected] and on the door.

Do come and join us!

