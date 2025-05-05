The Circle Singers celebrate their 65th anniversary

The Singers after raising over £1,000 for the RNLI

The Circle Singers of Royal Leamington Spa invite you to join them at their 'Sapphire Celebration' concert on Saturday, June 7 at All Saints' Church, Vicarage Fields, Warwick CV34 5NJ at 7.30pm.

Come and enjoy an informal cabaret style evening filled with our favourite songs and music.

Special guest pianist Michael Barker will play a slightly abridged version of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and there will be drinks and light refreshments for all.

Tickets: £15 in advance please to help with catering - from 01926 612788 or [email protected], and on the door.