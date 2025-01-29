The Circle Singers: Sing to save lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Come and help us raise funds for the RNLI.

The Circle Singers are giving a concert at All Saints' Church, Emscote, Warwick CV34 5NJ on Saturday 8th February at 7.00pm.

Songs on Land and Sea (postponed from last October due to Covid) celebrates the RNLI Bicentenary. The evening includes a talk about the charity and the chance to buy some of their merchandise.

Tickets are £10 from 01926 612788, [email protected] and at the door.

Circle Singers' MD getting into gear!

2025 is a very special year for The Circle Singers. The 65th anniversary concert 'Sapphire Celebrations' is on Saturday 7th June (also at All Saints' Church in Emscote).

Visit www.circlesingers.co.uk or view us on Facebook for more details.