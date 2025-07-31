The countdown is on: Just one week to go until The Hundred returns to Edgbaston

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

The wait is nearly over – Birmingham Phoenix returns to Edgbaston Stadium for the electrifying 2025 season of The Hundred, and it all kicks off on Friday 8th August, with an unmissable Midlands derby against Nottingham’s Trent Rockets.

This year’s opening fixture promises more than just top-tier cricket – it’s a full day out for fans of all ages. From edge-of-your-seat sporting action to live music, DJ sets, an array of street food on offer, and an electrifying atmosphere, The Hundred delivers an unforgettable summer experience.

This year, both the men’s and women’s teams, led by international cricket stars Liam Livingstone and Ellyse Perry, are welcoming new talent onto the pitch, including Trent Boult, Georgia Voll, and Emma Lamb, alongside fan favourites Jacob Bethell and Emily Arlott. Midlands-born musician KANDA is also set to perform at the opening fixture, which sees the women’s game start at 3pm, followed by the men’s at 6.30pm.

Throughout the double-header matches, Edgbaston will be trialling a new assistive technology resource, GiveVision, which aims to enhance the experience for visually impaired fans who otherwise wouldn’t be able to enjoy the atmosphere of a stadium crowd, or watch a fixture in real time.

Part of a wider trial with Edgbaston, the stadium is the first in the world to trial the equipment with cricket fans in a stadium atmosphere. During The Hundred fixture, a select group of 9 individuals with varying visual impairments will trial the innovative headsets, which work by projecting images directly onto the working part of the wearer’s retina, stimulating the photoreceptor cells in the eye. With 1 in 30 people facing visual impairments in the UK, the trial forms part of Edgbaston’s continued efforts to expand its audience and create an inclusive environment for cricket fans.

Tickets for the fixture are selling fast, with more than 12,500 already snapped up for the opening match. Prices start at just £5 for under 16s and £20 for adults – offering unbeatable value for a full day of entertainment.

For the latest updates and to secure your tickets, please visit The Hundred.