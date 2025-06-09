The countdown to Princethorpe's Summer Fest is underway

Holly Summers, Events Co-ordinator, Ruth Hurford-Jones, Chair of PTA, Grove du Toit, Headmaster, Amy Hussain and Yousaf Hussain, both Carter & King

A brand-new summer festival full of magic, music and much more is coming to Princethorpe College at the end of June. Organised by the College’s Commercial Enterprises team and Princethorpe’s PTA, Princethorpe’s Summer Fest promises to be an unforgettable summer festival experience for all the family. Building on the success of the PTA’s traditional Summer Fête and Motoring Festival, Princethorpe Summer Fest 2025 takes place on Sunday 29 June from 11.00am to 7.00pm.

As the countdown to the new Summer Fest started in earnest, on Wednesday 4 June, Headmaster Grove du Toit welcomed Ruth Hurford-Jones from the College’s PTA and Yousaf and Amy Hussain from Carter & King, Rugby’s No.1 selling estate agent, who are generously sponsoring the event, to unveil a giant banner advertising the Summer Fest. The banner will be sited at the bottom of the College drive to encourage the wider community to come and join in all the fun.

Summer Fest 2025 includes a non-stop programme of entertainment on the main Festival Stage, featuring live performances by Krisis DJ, Mac Wood, Molly Gone Mad and James Byrne, as well as showcasing the talents of local groups including the Rock Choir, Local Vocals, the Collaboration Choir, the cast of the College’s recent musical Newsies Jr, Love Ballet Dance Company, Crescent School’s Choir, a Taekwondo demonstration and Princethorpe’s Dance Company.

Across the site, visitors will be able to explore the College’s GCSE and A-level Art, Photography and Design Exhibition, part of Warwickshire Open Studios, the always popular Motoring Festival with its extensive display of interesting, classic and vintage vehicles and try their hands (and feet) on the College’s Climbing Wall. Also on offer all day will be Activities and Games including Crazy Golf, Glitter and Tattoos and Team Super Sports fun and last but by no means least the unmissable PTA Fun Zone where for a one off £10 wristband charge visitors can enjoy unlimited access to Total Wipeout, a Surf Simulator, an inflatable Helter Skelter and other attractions.

Attending the event will be a fantastic selection of artisan craft stalls offering plenty for everyone to discover and explore. There will also be a mouthwatering lineup of local food and drink vendors to suit all tastes from pizza to tacos, tapas, burgers and vegan options, plus a full bar with gin, prosecco and pimms on offer. There will even be specially brewed Princethorpe Ale on sale along with limited edition jars of Princethorpe Honey produced by the College beekeeper.

College Headmaster, Grove du Toit, comments, “Plenty of work has gone in behind the scenes to put together Princethorpe’s first Summer Fest. It’s going to be a great family day out with something for everyone, from music, arts and craft lovers to classic car fans and foodies as well as providing plenty of entertainment and activities for all to enjoy.”

Yousaf Hussain, Director, Carter & King, said, “We are delighted to be supporting Princethorpe College’s Summer Fest. It’s going to be a fantastic event, and we are pleased to be able to connect and engage with the wider Princethorpe community.”

Ruth Hurford-Jones, Chair of Princethorpe’s PTA added, “Everyone is welcome at Summer Fest, entry costs just £5 per car to be paid on the day so make sure you put the date in your diary and come and join in all the fun.”

For more information on Princethorpe’s Summer Fest visit here.