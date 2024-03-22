The Food and Drink Tasting Experience offers ‘full flavour’ of brand new festival
The ‘Food and Drink Tasting Experience’ offers people the chance to get a fuller flavour of what’s on offer at the new Pursuits Festival, on May 11-12th.
Those wishing to purchase tickets for the Tasting Experience receive three complimentary drinks, three ‘try before you buy’ food tasting vouchers and an exclusive use bar – for £29.95pp.
The free event, on the Recreation Grounds, promises a blend of cultural activities on the theme of the popular board game it is named after, from History & Literature, Music & Dance, Theatre & Art and Sport and Wellbeing.
Visitors can also look forward to art installations, interactive experiences, workshops, live music and local food and drink.
Cocktail Tours is the latest extension to The Gin Company brand which also runs That Gin & Cocktail Bar in Warwick.
The converted double-decker Cocktail Tours Bus can host up to 50 private or corporate guests, features state-of-the-art LED lighting and sound system and a bar selling a wide range of alcoholic drinks, including cocktails/mocktails, spirits, beers, wine and fizz. It is available for almost any kind of occasion, whether it be event or private transfers; static hire at an event; exclusive on-board Cocktail Masterclass, private party or corporate takeover.
Cocktail Tours’ Steve Bazell said: “We are really excited to be part of the free
community festival for the people of, and those visiting, Stratford-upon-Avon. With an array of local vendors/performers we believe this is great for all concerned. We hope the food and drink tasting experience is a way for people to try some of the
wonderful produce supplied by traders local to the area.”
Steve is working with Slate Events to help produce the Pursuits Festival in Stratford, one of two such festivals in the area - and customised to its own town. The second is being held at Warwick’s St Nicholas Park, in June.
Slate’s Director Kate Livingston said: "We aim to showcase the unique aspects of each town and provide a platform for the local community to engage with and explore what makes their town special.
“The Stratford Pursuits Festival is a unique platform that aims to showcase local talent. The festival provides an opportunity for local producers, dance groups, performers, charities, and other community organisations to showcase their work. Our main objective is to create a festival that resonates with the town and its people.”
Tickets for the Food & Drink Tasting Experiences can be booked via: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-stratford-upon-avon-pursuits-festival-exclusive-tasting-experience-tickets-867911565857