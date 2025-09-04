The Friendship Project for children - Charity Fun Day
For more information or to book a car boot space or stall, contact Kate Meek at 07496 670321 or Lynsey at 07971 859778, or email: [email protected]. Cash only on the day please.
The Friendship Project is a Warwickshire-wide charity that matches children and young people (who are in need, for a variety of reasons) with volunteers, for friendship and fun. The child may be caring for a sick parent or be limited to where they can go on holiday because of a disabled sibling or other family member. For some children, even playing in the park or going to the cinema are a rare treat. Having some time out from often difficult home situations really does improve the child’s self-esteem and self-worth. Our volunteers report that they too enjoy spending time with their Younger Friend knowing that they are really making a difference to a child’s life.
If you would be interested in volunteering for our charity please look at our website or call us on 07516527714