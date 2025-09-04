The Friendship Project for children - Charity Fun Day

By Fiona Roche
Published 4th Sep 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 13:04 BST
Whats on at the fun day.
The Friendship Project for Children is holding their Charity Fun Day on Saturday, September 20th, 2025, 10am to 4pm, Marslands Farm, Montague Road, Church Lane, Corley CV7 8AZ. It will feature a car boot sale, stalls, and other attractions like pony rides, bouncy castle, face painting, dog showing classes and much more.

For more information or to book a car boot space or stall, contact Kate Meek at 07496 670321 or Lynsey at 07971 859778, or email: [email protected]. Cash only on the day please.

The Friendship Project is a Warwickshire-wide charity that matches children and young people (who are in need, for a variety of reasons) with volunteers, for friendship and fun. The child may be caring for a sick parent or be limited to where they can go on holiday because of a disabled sibling or other family member. For some children, even playing in the park or going to the cinema are a rare treat. Having some time out from often difficult home situations really does improve the child’s self-esteem and self-worth. Our volunteers report that they too enjoy spending time with their Younger Friend knowing that they are really making a difference to a child’s life.

If you would be interested in volunteering for our charity please look at our website or call us on 07516527714

