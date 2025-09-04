The Friendship Project for children - Charity Fun Day

The Friendship Project for Children is holding their Charity Fun Day on Saturday, September 20th, 2025, 10am to 4pm, Marslands Farm, Montague Road, Church Lane, Corley CV7 8AZ. It will feature a car boot sale, stalls, and other attractions like pony rides, bouncy castle, face painting, dog showing classes and much more.

The Friendship Project is a Warwickshire-wide charity that matches children and young people (who are in need, for a variety of reasons) with volunteers, for friendship and fun. The child may be caring for a sick parent or be limited to where they can go on holiday because of a disabled sibling or other family member. For some children, even playing in the park or going to the cinema are a rare treat. Having some time out from often difficult home situations really does improve the child’s self-esteem and self-worth. Our volunteers report that they too enjoy spending time with their Younger Friend knowing that they are really making a difference to a child’s life.