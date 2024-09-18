The Funny Mummy comes to Leamington Spa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alyssa Kyria is bringing her one woman show the Funny Mummy to the Royal Spa Centre , Newbold Terrace , Leamington Spa on the 3rd of October at 7,30. Tickets are £17.50 If you are a parent and you need a laugh come and see this hilarious show

This show has been designed with parents in mind: written and performed by Alyssa herself. This hilarious and uplifting show is about parenting life and everything in between!. It includes jokes and songs about everything from pregnancy to playdates, whatsapp groups to school runs.

Alyssa has been on tour across the country and the reaction from audiences has been amazing. Children don't come with a manual , we are all winging it. !!! Alyssa is on a mission to spread laughs and truths about parenting to the world and to lift the spirits of anyone who feels like a failure for not being perfect!!