The Future is Now art exhibition

By Kevin Parrish
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 21:51 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 10:15 BST
THE WISDOM OF PRINCE EA (Spoken word and Rapper) original oil painting size 14in x 11inTHE WISDOM OF PRINCE EA (Spoken word and Rapper) original oil painting size 14in x 11in
Artist Kevin Parrish is exhibiting a piece of framed original artwork entitled THE WISDOM OF PRINCE EA (Spoken word and Rapper) as part of a Leamington Studio Artists exhibition showcased in the Art Room Gallery at 5 Satchwell Court, Leamington Spa CV32 4QE.

The exhibition is on 7th January through to 1st February 2025. (Opening times 10am-5pm)

Prince Ea (aka Richard Williams) is a Spoken word artist and Rapper.

Prince Ea has touched the heart and soul of millions of people, including me, the visual artist worldwide. By producing creative, inspirational and thought provoking content, Prince has accumulated over 1 billion views on Facebook alone and even more on a combination of other viewing platforms too.

After watching Prince Ea's many short videos on Youtube, I felt inspired, as a visual artist, to paint a portrait of this luminary..

