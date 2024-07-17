The Golden Grimoire: Can you unlock the secrets of Merlin’s Magical Manuscript?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Step into the magical new adventure at the Magic Alley Mystical Museum of Mythology and Magic!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Immerse yourself in a world of the shadows where history meets the mysterious, with the recent unveiling of Merlin's original Book of Shadows—a treasure trove of secrets and spells that have remained hidden until now.

This magical manuscript is said to contain answers to some of the greatest mysteries of all time—from the location of the lost city of Atlantis to the secrets of eternal youth and the principles of alchemy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a unique chance to embark on an epic quest that is perfect for seekers of hidden knowledge and explorers of ancient legends, suitable for curious minds from older children to adults.

The Golden Grimoire

The Golden Grimoire, in Stratford-upon-Avon, is a voyage through the annals of mystical wisdom where guests are invited to step into the world of a wizard, navigating through a labyrinth of puzzles and cryptic riddles scattered across ten mesmerizing rooms, including the alchemist's hidden laboratory and the ancient halls of Camelot.

Each room is a gateway to a larger world where cunning and bravery are essential to breaking the spells and codes that protect the knowledge within. Determine the answers to age-old questions and unlock the mysteries that Merlin himself safeguarded in the mystical realms of his mighty book.

"We really wanted to return to our magical roots this summer," said Sam Jenkins, Head of Events at Magic Alley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Merlin’s magical manuscript gave us the opportunity to explore the world of King Arthur and Camelot through Merlin’s eyes and see the magic within. Step into a realm of immersive storytelling where each room unravels part of Merlin’s legend. Whether you’re a fan of escape rooms, or simply love a good story, this event promises to captivate your imagination.”

The Golden Grimoire

The Golden Grimoire is recommended for children over 6 but children age 4 and 5 are able to accompany older relatives and friends to take part in the event. There is likely to be a performer in place over the summer holidays at various times to add a little extra magic to the visit.

Magic Alley is fully accessible and has a lift to the first floor available.

Everyone who successfully completes the quest will receive a prize and a certificate.

The event runs from Monday 8th July to Sunday 1st September

Tickets can be booked in advance at: www.magicalleystratford.com/events and pre-booking is advised for weekends and school holidays.